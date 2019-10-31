Delhi Cong leaders court arrest over rising pollution

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) Amid rising pollution and deteriorating air quality, the fight between the Congress and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has turned political.

The Delhi Congress leaders blamed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for not doing anything to prevent pollution, protested against the state government and even courted arrest.

The protest at Kejriwal’s residence was led by newly appointed DPCC chief Subhash Chopra.

Delhi’s air quality has become toxic with air quality index (AQI) in some places recording 1,200.

According to some experts, this level of pollution is equivalent to smoking 33 cigarettes a day. In the highest pollution reading yet this season, the US embassy recorded PM-2.5 level of 802 at 1 p.m. The pollution level has been rising since 1 a.m.

“The AQI is expected to remain in the severe category till early Monday, but recover by late Monday to the upper end of very poor”, the forecast said.

–IANS

miz/pcj