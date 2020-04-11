Delhi Cong provides food at 105 places in city

New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) The Delhi Congress on Saturday fed labourers and the Yamuna Khadar area’s farmers under the ‘Congress Ke Rasoi — Aao Haath Badhaye’ programme at 105 places in 14 districts of the city and distributed ration at 43 places.

Speaking to reporters, Delhi Congress chief Chaudhary Anil Kumar alleged that the cooked food distributed by the AAP government was of low quality.

“Congress workers have shown mirror to the Arvind Kejriwal government and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by feeding the 50,000 needy and poor daily. The Delhi government has been patting its back by providing half-cooked and cheap food to the poor in Delhi.”

On the occasion, the Congress leader also reiterated its demand that power and water bills of Delhi people be waived for three months. School fees should also be waived, he added.

On Saturday, the number of cronavirus cases in India rose to 7,548 with 242 deaths.

