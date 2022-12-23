INDIA

The Delhi unit of Congress is all set to receive the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra as it enters the national capital through the Badarpur Border on Saturday.

The party has put all it’s might to make it as a grand ceremony with the central leaders taking charge. Flags and hoardings have been put up along the route.

According to party sources, the Yatra will enter Delhi via Badarpur Border in the morning and reach Ashram at 10.30 a.m. After taking a morning break, the foot march will resume at 1.30 p.m. and proceed to Red Fort via Hazrat Nizamuddin India Gate.

At the Red Fort, the yatra will take a break with Rahul Gandhi paying tributes at Mahatma Gandhi memorial at the Rajghat.

The Yatra will break for a few days and resume from January 3.

Earlier, senior party leader Jairam Ramesh had said that there will be a break of nine days, to repair the containers and ready them for the harsh winter in the north.

“Also, many of the yatra participants will be able to spend time with their families after almost four months. The journey will resume on January 3, 2023.”

The yatra will resume from Ghaziabad on January 3 and proceed towards Haryana and reach Sanoli Khurd at the Panipat border on January 6.

On the occasion, a massive rally will be organised the following day.

