Delhi Congress leaders discuss defeat with Rahul

New Delhi, June 28 (IANS) Former Chief Minister and Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit on Friday met party President Rahul Gandhi to discuss the reasons for the party’s defeat in the national capital in the Lok Sabha elections.

The meeting was also attended by Congress candidates Ajay Maken, Mahabal Mishra, J.P. Agarwal, Rajesh Lilothia and Arvinder Singh Lovely as well as P.C. Chacko, who is the Congress in-charge of Delhi. Dikshit was also a candidate.

The meeting lasted for over more than an hour.

The Congress, which was defeated by the BJP on all seven Lok Sabha seats in the capital, also discussed the preparedness for the Assembly elections early next year.

The Congress ruled the national capital from 1998 to 2013 but since then has lost every major election.

Gandhi has held similar review meetings with leaders from Chhattisgarh and Haryana.

–IANS

aks/mr