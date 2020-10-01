Delhi Congress, Youth Congress protest police action on Rahul, Priyanka

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) The Delhi Congress and the Youth Congrss on Ttursday staged a protest near India Gate and Shastri Bhawan over the alleged illegal detention of former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida while they were going to meet the Hathras gangrape victim’s family.

Hundreds of Youth Congress workers led by its national chief Srinivas B.V. started the march from Raisina Road to Shastri Bhawan and burnt the effigy of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Speaking to media, Srinivas said, “What was the danger to the state government and law and order situation if the Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were going to meet the victim family in Hathras?”

He said, “This has been proved that there is jungle raj in UP as someone meeting the victim’s family frightens the state government.”

He asserted that those who are thinking that by sending police to the fore they can frighten the Congress, “they should remember that the Congress has a history of fighting against the atrocities”. He said till the time justice is not delivered to the 19-year-old girl who died on Tuesday at a Delhi hospital, the fight will continue. The Youth Congress workers were detained by the Delhi Police.

The remarks came after Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi along with dozens of party leaders were detained by UP Police while they were marching towards Hathras on the Yamuna Expressway in Gautam Budh Nagar district here.

The UP Police also roughed up Rahul Gandhi after which he fell to the ground. Hours later, the Congress leaders were sent back to Delhi.

Delhi Congress chief Chaudhary Anil Kumar also led a candle light march in the national capital over the alleged police action against Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. The Congress workers were holding placards demanding justice for the Hathras victim and also raised slogans against the UP government and the Centre. The Delhi Congress workers, were however soon detained from the India Gate area by the Delhi Police.

