INDIA

Delhi: Construction worker’s head severed after truck hits site

NewsWire
0
0

A construction worker’s head was cut off in east Delhi’s Vivek Vihar area after a speeding truck hit the site where he was working, an official said on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Kapil Kumar (24), a resident of Shamli in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Wednesday at around 1 a.m. and a police team rushed to the spot after receiving a call about the incident.

“During initial enquiry, it was revealed that Kumar was working on the flyover construction site between the iron angles when a truck being driven rashly and recklessly came there and hit at the site where Kumar was working. The victim got stuck between the iron angles and later his head cut off his body,” said a senior police official.

“A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered and the truck driver, identified as Sakir (30), a resident of Alwar in Rajasthan, was nabbed on the spot by the locals and later handed over to the police,” said the official.

20230526-004401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    LGBTQIA+ community welcomes TN govt’s glossary addressing them

    ‘KBC’ director reveals format changes, talks about joys of working with...

    Road accident kills 4, 3 minors drown to death in Bihar

    Goa CM orders inquiry into melting of sugar