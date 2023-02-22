INDIA

Delhi consumer court notice to Dunzo for sexual harassment by delivery agent

Delhi’s Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission on Wednesday issued notice to delivery company Dunzo for alleged sexual harassment by its delivery partner, who showed up drunk at a woman’s address at midnight and later even threatened her over WhatsApp to withdrew her complaint.

A bench of Raj Kumar Chauhan and Dr Rajendra Dhar issued the notice to Dunzo following a complaint seeking Rs 50 lakh damages for negligent hiring and alleged sexual harassment by a delivery partner.

Complainant, Rahella Khan was represented by lawyers Abhishek Yadav and Ankita Wadhwa.

In her complaint, Khan had stated that she had placed an order and a Dunzo delivery partner had showed up in a drunk condition at her address at midnight and abused her. However, after two days, the delivery partner sent a text to withdraw her complaint over WhatsApp.

Khan also alleged that the man then harassed her and sent her murder and rape threats. He even used extremely profane language. The man even sent her photo some girls which he claimed to have murdered while warning her that she would be next.

Khan had even sent a legal notice to Dunzo, which, in response, blamed her for contacting delivery partner directly.

Not getting any response or action from Dunzo, Khan had filed a police complaint on which an FIR was also registered.

City’s Saket court has also sought investigation report from the police, however, Khan, later moved the district consumer forum for damages on the grounds of sexual harassment, negligent hiring, false advertising, misrepresentation by the company application with regard to the time of the delivery, failure of the company to meet reasonable consumer safety expectation and overall negligence, among others.

