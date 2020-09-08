Delhi consumers can file e-complaint: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi, Sep 8 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday inaugurated an online consumer complaint e-filing system of Delhi government and said that during the Covid-19 pandemic when the government is appealing people to remain indoors, this facility will help them register their complaints online.

After the launch of the system, Kejriwal said, “In the last five years, the steps taken by the Delhi government in the field of education, health, electricity and water were discussed all over the country and the world. The online e-filing system will also prove to be a milestone.”

In Delhi, 7,000 cases are pending in the state commission and more than 8,000 cases are pending in the district courts. Now the consumers will be able to get the benefit of the virtual system, as they can register complaints with the DSCDRC from their homes through the e-filing system.

Kejriwal said Delhi is the first state to launch such a system to provide convenience to the citizens.

The facility will be a convenient step for the citizens, as they won’t have to different visit offices, as anyone can file complaints from the confines of their homes now. Payments can also be made online.

The multiple benefits of the scheme include ensuring transparent and hassle-free system for the consumers, enabling modes of digital payment for contactless transactions, ease of digitisation of documents, easy tracking of consumer applications, and 24×7 access to the portal.

The online system is also environment friendly and time and cost-effective.

–IANS

