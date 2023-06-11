INDIA

Delhi conversion case: Suspicious items found in Kalim’s phone (Ld)

NewsWire
0
0

The Delhi Police on Sunday said that suspicious items have been recovered from the mobile phone of Mohammed Kalim, a B.Tech graduate in Computer Science who is accused of forcible conversion and is under arrest.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sanjay Kumar Sain, said that suspicious items have been recovered from Kalim’s mobile phone and they have recorded the statements and taken cognizance of the case.

“We have received three complaints against him from three different individuals. The accused is a Bachelor of Technology graduate. We have lodged an FIR and arrested him. However, before reaching any conclusion, we would like to further investigate the matter,” Sain said.

According to sources, the police have sent his mobile phone for forensic examination to determine his associates and those instructing him to convert people to Islam.

Kalim was arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with an alleged conversion racket at Turkman Gate Night Shelter. He would show Hindu youths YouTube videos about his religion and tactically question their faith. He would also compel the Hindu youths to recite Islamic religious verses before starting their work.

“The modus operandi is the same as the Ghaziabad conversion racket, where the victims were shown YouTube videos and asked to recite religious verses before beginning any work,” a source said.

The accused is currently in judicial custody.

Further details are awaited.

20230611-155603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    L&T’s sacked contract workers start sit-in agitation

    IPL 2023: Gambhir, Kohli fined 100% match fees after verbal spat

    Man in MP’s Rewa beats up woman brutally to refusing to...

    4 migrant workers die in cave-in at construction site in Kerala