The Delhi Police on Sunday said that suspicious items have been recovered from the mobile phone of Mohammed Kalim, a B.Tech graduate in Computer Science who is accused of forcible conversion and is under arrest.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sanjay Kumar Sain, said that suspicious items have been recovered from Kalim’s mobile phone and they have recorded the statements and taken cognizance of the case.

“We have received three complaints against him from three different individuals. The accused is a Bachelor of Technology graduate. We have lodged an FIR and arrested him. However, before reaching any conclusion, we would like to further investigate the matter,” Sain said.

According to sources, the police have sent his mobile phone for forensic examination to determine his associates and those instructing him to convert people to Islam.

Kalim was arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with an alleged conversion racket at Turkman Gate Night Shelter. He would show Hindu youths YouTube videos about his religion and tactically question their faith. He would also compel the Hindu youths to recite Islamic religious verses before starting their work.

“The modus operandi is the same as the Ghaziabad conversion racket, where the victims were shown YouTube videos and asked to recite religious verses before beginning any work,” a source said.

The accused is currently in judicial custody.

Further details are awaited.

