A 46-year-old Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of Delhi Police was found dead on Saturday under mysterious circumstances at his home in Central Delhi’s IP Estate.

The deceased — identified as Yunus Khan, was posted with the Crime Branch of Delhi Police.

The police said a PCR call was received at around 2.45 p.m.

“The caller said that a body of a policeman was lying at a house on Mirdard Road, opposite GB Pant Hospital… and there were children at the house. Later, a police team went to his home where his second wife Heena Khan (30) was found present along with her three minor children,” a police officer said.

The police said that Heena Khan told the police team that her husband was posted with Crime Branch.

On Saturday night, her husband along with with two children were present in the house while she went to her parental home with her 6-year-old daughter.

Khan told the police that when she called her husband in the morning, no one responded to the phone calls.

On suspicion, she went to the house and knocked the door but he did not open.

The door was eventually broken with the help of neighbours.

When they went inside, two other children kids (aged 2-3 years) were sleeping with the body of the deceased in one room.

“The crime team was called at the spot. There was no injury mark on the body. The body was photographed and preserved in mortuary. The relatives were informed,” the police said.

The deceased is survived by two wives — Zarina, and Heena Khan.

He has 7 children from his first wife Zarina who lives at his ancestral village in Mewat, and 3 children from second wife Heena Khan who lived with him.

