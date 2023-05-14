Delhi Police officials displayed bravery to save the life of a woman and her son trapped in their fire-stricken residence, but her husband perished in the blaze, police said on Sunday.

A senior police official said that they got a call of the incident in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar at around 11.17 p.m. on Saturday, and a police team was sent to the spot and the Fire Department was also informed. The whole area was cordoned off by the police to avoid any untoward incident.

The fire was on the fourth floor residence and the family was trapped there but the owner Pramod Kumar’s wife Manpreet Kaur and his one and a half year old son were saved by quick-thinking police officials, especially SI Mukesh and Head Constable Desh Raj.

“Unfortunately, Pramod Kumar died in the fire,” the police said.

Meanwhile, seven fire tenders and CATS ambulance also reached the spot and the fire was extinguished.

A crime team and FSL team were also called to the spot. During enquiry, it was revealed that only ground floor and fourth floor are occupied by families.

“Pramod Kumar was present at his flat at the time of the incident while his wife and their child had gone to the residence of the mother-in-law who lives next to their home – on the same floor – 15 minutes earlier on his request. The PCR call was made by a neighbour. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained,” the police official said.

The incident has left the residents of the building in a state of shock and mourning.

