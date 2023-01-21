INDIA

Delhi court adjourns Nora Fatehi’s hearing on defamation case against Jacqueline Fernandez

NewsWire
0
0

A Delhi court on Saturday adjourned actor Nora Fatehi’s plea against actor Jacqueline Fernandez alleging that the latter made defamatory allegations against her for “malicious reasons” and to destroy her career in the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekar as the prime accused.

The matter was listed for hearing before the Patiala House court on Saturday, but since the judge was on leave due to a judicial training, it has been adjourned to March 25.

On January 13, Fatehi had recorded her statement before the court as a witness in the money laundering case.

Fatehi’s statement was recorded in the presence of Metropolitan Magistrate Akriti Mahendru.

Fernandez is also being investigated by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police in the case.

Earlier, Fatehi had also appeared before the EOW.

On December 12, 2022, Fatehi had alleged that Fernandez made a false statement against her despite being an actress too.

“Fernandez has unnecessarily dragged and defamed me as I am in the same industry. She is fully aware that the business of any artiste and their career is solely based on their reputation. This clearly establishes that the said imputation has been made with the intention and knowledge that such imputation will harm the reputation of the complainant,” her plea read.

She had also accused a few media firms for quoting Fernandez which lowered her reputation in the same plea.

On December 2, 2022, the ED had questioned Fatehi regarding the case.

Chandrashekhar had spent around Rs 20 crore on different models and Bollywood celebs.

20230121-151802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Yadadri temple needs 125 kg gold, KCR to donate 1 kg

    Your India Art Fair Calendar

    Maintaining strict fitness and strength-training regimen a must for fast bowlers:...

    JMB terrorist arrested in Bengal