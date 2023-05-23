ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Delhi court allows Jacqueline Fernandez to travel abroad for IIFA awards

NewsWire
0
0

A Delhi court on Tuesday allowed Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who is one of the accused in the Rs 200 crore money extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, to fly abroad from May 25 to June 12.

An application was moved by Jacqueline claiming she needed to travel to Abu Dhabi from May 25 to May 27 to attend IIFA Awards and to travel Milan from May 28 to June 12 for a movie shoot.

Special Judge Shailendra Malik of Patiala House Courts granted her permission to fly abroad.

On November 15, the court had granted pre-arrest bail to Jacqueline.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had recently filed its second supplementary charge sheet naming Jacqueline as an accused. On September 26, the court had granted interim protection from arrest to her.

Jacqueline and another Bollywood personality, Nora Fatehi, have recorded their statements as witnesses in the case. Earlier, assets and fixed deposits worth Rs 7.2 crore belonging to Jacqueline were attached by the ED, which termed these gifts and properties as “proceeds” of crime received by the actor.

In February, the ED had filed its first supplementary charge sheet against Pinky Irani, an alleged aide of Chandrashekhar, who introduced him to Bollywood actors.

It had been alleged in the charge sheet that Pinky used to choose expensive gifts for Jacqueline and drop them at her residence after Chandrashekhar made the payments. In December 2021, the probe agency had filed the first charge sheet in this matter.

As per official sources, Chandrashekhar has spent around Rs 20 crore on different models and Bollywood celebrities. A few had refused to accept gifts from him.

20230523-224803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bollywood reloads the surrogacy story

    Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ to release on OTT

    Sunil Grover’s look in ‘Sunflower’ unveiled

    Veteran Kannada film director Bhagavan no more