Delhi court convicts 19 in Bihar shelter home case

New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) The Saket court in Delhi on Monday convicted 19 accused, including high-profile Brajesh Thakur, in connection with the alleged sexual and physical assaults on girl inmates at a shelter home in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district.

Thakur is the owner of an NGO, Sewa Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti.

The Muzaffarpur case relates to a shelter home that ran under Sewa Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti, where cases of sexual abuse, rape and torture were reported. In a medical examination, sexual abuse of 34 out of 42 inmates living at the shelter was confirmed.

A first information report was lodged against 12 people on May 31, 2018.

