INDIA

Delhi court convicts four AQIS operatives

NewsWire
0
1

A Delhi court on Friday convicted four Al-Qaida in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) operatives on the charges of conspiracy for commission of terrorist acts.

The court has convicted Mohd Asif, Mohd Abdul Rehman, Zafar Masood and Abdul Sami under the relevant sections of Unlawful Activity (Prevention) Act.

Meanwhile, two suspects — Syed Mohd Zishan Ali and Sabeel Ahmed were acquitted,

On December 14, 2015, the police arrested Asif, a resident of Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh, who was found to be the India head of AQIS.

“On the basis of his revelations, Zafar Masood was also arrested from Sambhal on December 15, 2015 and Mohd Abdul Rehman was nabbed from Cuttack, Odisha on December 16, 2015,” said a senior police officer of Delhi Police’s Special Cell.

According to the police, Rehman had visited Pakistan illegally and met top militants there including Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi and Sajid Mir, both wanted in 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks.

“Abdul Sami, a resident of Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) was apprehended from Mewat on January 17, 2016. He was a Pakistan-trained militant,” police said.

During investigation, the names of Syed Mohd. Zeeshan Ali and Sabeel Ahmad also surfaced as part of a conspiracy for providing financial and logistics assistance to the cadres of AQIS in UAE.

“Ali was deported from UAE in the year 2017 and was arrested in this case whereas Sabeel Ahmad was deported in the year 2020. Sabeel was initially arrested in a terror case in Bengaluru (Karnataka) by NIA from IGI Airport in Delhi and later on, he was arrested in this case,” said the official.

20230210-232005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jahangirpuri Violence: Delhi Police arrest key accused from West Bengal

    Tehsildar hangs self in office in Andhra

    Mainly dry weather likely in J&K during next 24 hrs: MeT

    Aishwarya Rai wears Gaurav Gupta creation on Cannes red carpet