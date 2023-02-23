INDIA

Delhi court convicts man for spying for Pakistan

A special NIA court in Delhi on Thursday convicted a man in an espionage case.

Accussed Parvez was working for handlers of Pakistani intelligence agency and the court convicted him for the offences punishable under sections 120-B, 420, 506 of IPC, and Section 18 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The case pertains to a conspiracy hatched by foreign intelligence agencies to obtain information from defence personnel posted in sensitive border areas of India.

“During investigations, the convicted accused (Parvez) was found to be working for handlers of Pakistan intelligence services. Parvez was roped in by one Hamza Bhai alias Billal when he had gone to Pakistan to visit his sisters,” an NIA spokesperson said.

“Parvez was motivated to collect information relating to vital installations and also take their photographs. He got SIM cards issued in the name of other people and shared their WhatsApp activation codes to his Pakistani handlers for virtual activation of the WhatsApp accounts. He was paid by his Pakistani handlers during his trips to Pakistan and also through hawala channels in Delhi for carrying out such tasks,” he added.

The court has fixed March 9 to hear the argument on quantum of sentence.

