A Delhi court on Thursday denied the request of a bank fraud accused who allegedly absconded with his family and spent over 15 years in Canada after cheating the banks, to carry the pen drive containing the charge sheet inside the jail.

In the application, accused Ankur Aggarwal sought permission to carry the pen drive containing the charge sheet inside the jail so as to enable him to keep all the documents related to the case, which will result in smooth deal and portability.

Denying the request, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Deepak Kumar said: “The hard copy of the charge sheet has already been supplied to the accused. Hence, no ground is made out in the application to permit the accused to carry pen drive inside the jail.”

However, the court allowed his other application for production before the court via video conferencing considering his multiple health ailments.

In the previous hearing on June 6, the court noted that accused, along with his family, had absconded and concealed himself for about 15 years in Canada and even after coming back to India, he remained elusive for about three years or so.

“The allegations against the applicant are serious in nature, alleged to be involved in economic fraud to the tune of Rs 8-9 crore, causing loss to the government banks and had absconded thereafter,” its order had read.

