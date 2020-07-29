Delhi court dismisses plea of riot accused on life threat

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) A Delhi court on Wednesday dismissed a plea filed by February riots’ accused Shahrukh Pathan regarding threat to his life after Tihar Central Jail’s authorities told the court that he will not be shifted to the cell meant for general prisoners.

On July 25, Pathan had told the court that he wished to continue his lodging with the high-risk prisoners as there is a threat to his life and apprehended untoward incident if he was lodged with the general inmates.

The application was filed by Pathan, who was captured on camera while pointing a gun at a policeman during the violence in northeast Delhi, after he was orally informed by the jail authorities that he will be transferred from high-risk prisoners’ cell to another one housing general inmates.

After jail authorities told Metropolitan Magistrate Fahad Uddin of Karkardooma court that there is no proposal to shift the accused, the court said: “Thus, in view of the reply of Deputy Superintendent, Central Jail No. 4, Tihar, no further action is required.” The court dismissed Pathan’s application moved by advocate Asghar Khan, Abdul Tahir Khan, and Tariq Nasir.

A video clip of Pathan pointing a gun at Delhi Police Head constable Deepak Dahiya had gone viral during the riots that broke out after clashes between pro- and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters took an ugly turn in Delhi’s northeast area in February.

On May 1, the Delhi Police had filed a 350-page charge sheet against Pathan, Kaleem Ahmad and Ishtiyak Mallik in connection with the case.

Shahrukh was the first person to be arrested in the case on March 3. Kaleem, who had given shelter to him, was arrested later during investigation.

