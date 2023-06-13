A Delhi court on Tuesday extended Sanjay Prakash Rai a.k.a Sherpuria’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody for three days in a money laundering case.

Sherpuria was produced before the Patiala House Courts on expiry of his four-day ED remand granted by Special Judge Shailendra Malik on June 9.

The central agency sought the accused’s remand on the grounds of further probe regarding money received from Dalmia Family Office Trust as donation and money generated from the sale of property in Gujarat.

Appearing for ED, special public prosecutor N.K. Matta submitted that Sherpuria’s custody is sought in order to record statements of five more persons and to verify details of property sold in Gujarat.

The probe agency said that it would also examine and verify the transactions of the Chandni Chowk jeweller, who is alleged to have helped in the layering of cash transactions.

It was claimed before the court that the probe showed Rs 10 crore in cash had been laundered, which was initially pegged at Rs 6 crore.

“He deposited the amount in a bank account through some people,” Matta said.

Sherpuria was first arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force on April 26 over allegations of collecting crores of rupees by faking access to the Prime Minister’s Office and later by the central agency after interrogation in Lucknow jail.

