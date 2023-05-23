INDIA

Delhi court extends Sisodia’s judicial custody till June 1

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of jailed AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia till June 1 in connection with the excise policy case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The jail authorities were also directed to consider his request to provide him a chair and table for study purposes.

A copy of the detailed order is awaited.

The same court had, on May 12, extended Sisodia’s judicial custody till June 2, in the case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The ED had arrested Sisodia on March 9, after the CBI arrested him on February 26 this year.

The ED has alleged that Sisodia was the mastermind behind the entire excise policy case and that he had deliberately leaked the policy to the co-accused to generate financial kickbacks.

Last month, Special Judge M.K. Nagpal had denied bail to the AAP leader holding that that the evidence, prima facie, “speaks volumes” of his involvement in commission of the offence.

