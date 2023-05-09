Delhi’s Saket Court on Tuesday framed charges in the Mehrauli murder case against Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar to death and then chopping her body into several pieces.

Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana framed the charges for murder and disappearance of evidence.

Shraddha, 26, was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala in May last year in their house in Delhi’s Mehrauli. After he killed her, Aaftab allegedly cut Shraddha’s body in 35 pieces and disposed of them in Delhi’s forests in batches.

