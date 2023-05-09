INDIA

Delhi court frames charges against Aaftab Poonawala in Shraddha murder case

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi’s Saket Court on Tuesday framed charges in the Mehrauli murder case against Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar to death and then chopping her body into several pieces.

Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana framed the charges for murder and disappearance of evidence.

Shraddha, 26, was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala in May last year in their house in Delhi’s Mehrauli. After he killed her, Aaftab allegedly cut Shraddha’s body in 35 pieces and disposed of them in Delhi’s forests in batches.

20230509-110004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Players will need to take game to the next level: Women’s...

    A deep dive into the body’s immune system that will change...

    JGLS to admit up to 75% of its student intake through...

    Nitish Kumar in Delhi, sets off speculation of Union Cabinet expansion