INDIA

Delhi court grants bail to MCD official in bribery case

NewsWire
0
0

A Delhi court has granted bail to a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) official, allegedly caught red-handed while taking a bribe.

The accused Vinod Kumar was apprehended on August 24 and sent to judicial custody since then.

Special Judge, Rouse Avenue Courts, Sanjeev Kumar Malhotra, on Monday, granted bail to the accused on furnishing a personal bond in the sum of Rs 25,000 with one surety of like amount.

Noting that the applicant is in judicial custody since August 24 and the statement of complainant under Cr.P.C. Section 164 has already been recorded, the court said in the order that his custodial interrogation is not required.

The 54-year-old MCD official was arrested by the anti-corruption branch while he was allegedly accepting a bribe amount of Rs 10,000 from the complainant.

Lawyer Namit Saxena, appearing for the accused, argued that there was no evidence of any demand being made regarding the alleged bribe, and that the custody was unwarranted.

According to the complaint filed by RK Puram resident Asif Khan, Kumar and another person were harassing him to pay a bribe of Rs 10,000 per month for running an automobile repair shop on the footpath in RK Puram Sector-7.

20220927-220803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Asian Wrestling Championship trials: Ravi Dahiya gets walkover; Bajrang, Deepak book...

    3 injured in guest house fire in Delhi’s Shakarpur

    Opponent says Saudi Crown Prince had role in Kabul airport attack

    Mob forces Bhopal woman to remove burqa, shows viral video