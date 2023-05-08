INDIA

Delhi court grants CBI time to file supplementary chargesheet in land-for-job scam

A Delhi court on Monday granted time to the CBI to file a supplementary chargesheet in a case related to the alleged land-for-job scam against RJD leader Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi, their son and Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, their daughter Misa Bharti and others.

Special judge Geetanjali Goel of the Rouse Avenue Court asked the probe agency to expeditiously file the supplementary chargesheet and listed the matter for further hearing on June 1.

As the counsel for the CBI, Manu Mishra sought four weeks’ time to file the supplementary chargesheet, the court questioned why it is taking time.

To this, Mishra replied that it is taking time due to some formalities.

On March 15, the court had granted bail to Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi and Bharti.

The case pertains to the alleged appointments made in the Railways in exchange for land parcels given or sold to Lalu Prasad’s family while he was the railway minister from 2004 to 2009.

In its first chargesheet, the CBI said that irregular appointments had been made in the Railways in violation of the standards and guidelines established by the Railways for hiring.

It is alleged that the candidates gave Lalu Yadav’s family members land at extremely low prices — one-fifth of the market rate — directly or through their close relatives and family members.

The CBI had filed the chargesheet in the case on October 10, 2022, against 16 persons including Rabri Devi and her daughter and sanction was then obtained to prosecute them.

