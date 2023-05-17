INDIA

Delhi court hands AAP MLA Akhilesh Tripathi nominal sentence for hurting student

A Delhi court on Wednesday sentenced AAP MLA Akhilesh Pati Tripathi to custody till the “rising of the court” for injuring a student in 2020, saying he was not a threat to the society.

In “rising of the court” sentence, a person found guilty, is not allowed to leave the court till it concludes proceedings for the day.

On March 25, the court found Tripathi guilty of the charge under Section 323 of the Indian Penal Code, finding that the prosecution had established the defendant’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Special Judge Geetanjali Goel observed that the convict has “deep roots in the society” and is not a “threat to the society”.

Imposing a fine of Rs 30,000 on Tripathi, the court said that Rs 6,500 out of this would be deposited as cost of proceedings towards the cost incurred by the prosecution and the remaining amount would be paid to victim Sanjeev Kumar as compensation.

“The convict has deep roots in the society and the convict is not a threat to the society. Considering the facts and circumstances of the case and to meet the ends of justice, it would be reasonable if convict Akhilesh Pati Tripathi is sentenced to TRC,” the judge said.

However, the court had acquitted Tripathi of the charge brought against him under the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, stating that the incident was the result of political rivalry, particularly given that elections were scheduled to take place the next day.

The FIR was filed in February 2020 in response to a complaint from a student who alleged that on February 7, 2020, the accused beat him up when he was walking home from Jhandewalan Chowk in Lal Bagh.

The complainant belonging to the Scheduled Caste, had also alleged that Tripathi hurled casteist slurs at him.

