Delhi court issues summons to all accused in excise policy case

The Rouse Avenue Court here Thursday considered taking up Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)’s charge sheet against Delhi excise policy scam accused Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally, public servants, and others.

Special judge M.K. Nagpal issued summons to all accused persons mentioned in the charge sheet.

Arun R. Pillai, Mootha Gautam, Sameer Mahendru and former Delhi Excise Department officials, Kuldeep Singh and Narender Singh are the five other accused besides Nair and Boinpally.

The CBI arrested only Nair and Boinpally in the matter and they were granted bail later, but the CBI challenged the trial court’s order on their bail before the HC.

The HC later issued a notice to them both on the CBI’s plea.

However, Nair, Boinpally and Mahendru are in judicial custody in a similar case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Their bail pleas are being considered in the court.

