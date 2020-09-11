Delhi court pulls up officials for using banned Chinese app

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) A Delhi court has pulled up officials for using banned Chinese scanning application, Cam Scanner, for circulars, bail orders and daily orders, and ordered them to cease using it forthwith.

“It has been noticed that some of the officials are forwarding scanned copies of circulars, bail orders, daily orders etc. which have been scanned with the help of Chinese scanning application like Cam Scanner, which is violation of directions issued by the the government of India,” said District Judge (Commercial) Man Mohan Sharma of Tis Hazari court.

CamScanner is among the several apps with links to China that were banned by the Centre for being prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity and defence of the country.

All officials of Delhi district courts have been directed to stop use of the banned Chinese applications in official work immediately.

Non-compliance of the directions will be viewed seriously, said the judge, adding that it would invite disciplinary action against the erring official.

“It has been also been noticed that some circulars and orders have already been uploaded on the official website, apparently scanned with the help of some of the banned Chinese applications,” the judge said, directing officials dealing with the website of Delhi District Courts to find out all such documents and either crop them or reload them.

On August 5, a Delhi court had asked a lawyer to avoid the use of banned CamScanner, used for scanning documents, in legal work.

