Coming down heavily on an Investigating Officer who repeatedly made requests and excuses of non-appearance before the court in a 15-year-old case, a Delhi court on Wednesday said it appears to be a “mockery of the process of law” and the court cannot work on the whims and fancies of an individual.

Special Judge Balwant Rai Bansal said that the record reveals that in the 2007 case, only the Investigating Officer Shehnaz Khan, also a star witness of the case, remains to be examined by the prosecution and due to her non-appearance, the case is not proceeding further.

During the course of the hearing, the court observed that the Prosecution Witness was intimated through WhatsApp but she is not present. The Public Prosecutor submitted that he has received a request from the officer to give a date in December as she is in Dubai and she cannot come before that.

The court also observed that this case is on the verge of final disposal as only the Investigating officer remains to be examined. In this case, both the accused are aged about 65-66 years and their counsel submitted that they are being harassed on each and every date because of the non-appearance of the witness and the dragging of the case.

It appears that CBI is also not as serious to produce the witness in the court, the court remarked.

