A Delhi court has denied an anticipatory bail request from a man accused of committing unnatural sex on his wife.

Additional Sessions Judge at Patiala House Courts, Shailender Malik said that the court does not believe that the accused should receive anticipatory bail in light of the precise accusations.

Based on the wife’s allegations, an FIR was registered against the man under IPC’s Sections 377 (carnal intercourse against the order of nature), 406 (criminal breach of trust), and 498 A (cruelty against women).

The woman said in her complaint that the accused’s spouse and in-laws treated her cruelly after their marriage, demanded dowry, and forced her for an abortion when they found that she has a female foetus. The woman’s counsel added that accused persons have “selectively” taken custody of her boy, leaving the daughter with her.

The court stated that no specific complaints have been made against the woman’s parents-in-law and because of their advanced age and the merits of the case, they are given anticipatory bail from their arrest on the condition that they furnish a Rs 15,000 bond subject to joining the investigation. In light of the weakest charges, the court also granted his brother anticipatory bail.

