INDIA

Delhi court rejects bail plea of man accused of committing unnatural sex on wife

NewsWire
0
0

A Delhi court has denied an anticipatory bail request from a man accused of committing unnatural sex on his wife.

Additional Sessions Judge at Patiala House Courts, Shailender Malik said that the court does not believe that the accused should receive anticipatory bail in light of the precise accusations.

Based on the wife’s allegations, an FIR was registered against the man under IPC’s Sections 377 (carnal intercourse against the order of nature), 406 (criminal breach of trust), and 498 A (cruelty against women).

The woman said in her complaint that the accused’s spouse and in-laws treated her cruelly after their marriage, demanded dowry, and forced her for an abortion when they found that she has a female foetus. The woman’s counsel added that accused persons have “selectively” taken custody of her boy, leaving the daughter with her.

The court stated that no specific complaints have been made against the woman’s parents-in-law and because of their advanced age and the merits of the case, they are given anticipatory bail from their arrest on the condition that they furnish a Rs 15,000 bond subject to joining the investigation. In light of the weakest charges, the court also granted his brother anticipatory bail.

20221228-220204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SC to pronounce judgment on Nov 7 on petitions challenging EWS...

    Shoot of Santhanam’s film with Prashanth Raj wrapped up

    Calcutta HC moved against opening of schools without ‘planning’

    Suriya plays double role in movie where Disha Pattani makes Tamil...