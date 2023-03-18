Delhi’s Patiala House court on Saturday extended, till March 31, judicial custody of alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar in connection with a money laundering case of Rs 200 crore.

Judge Shailender Malik also refused to hear a plea by Chandrasekhar seeking transfer of the case to another judge as the conman accused him of being biased.

The court stated that the accused does not have the right to comment on the presiding officer, while expressing displeasure on the petition.

Anant Malik, the lawyer representing Chandrasekhar, said that a handwritten application was filed before the Principal District and Session Judge from jail seeking transfer of the case to another court alleging bias.

“Chandrasekhar had also written an intimation regarding the same to the court of Shailender Malik. The same was just an intimation regarding filing of the transfer application and no relief was being prayed for before the court.

“The court, however, proceeded to make observations that the said intimation was not required and the reliefs can be prayed for before the Principal District and Session Judge in the transfer application which is pending adjudication,” said the lawyer.

The date in transfer petition is awaited from Principal District and Sessions Court.

