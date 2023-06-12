A Delhi court on Monday rejected Punjab Police’s request seeking transit remand of Amritpal Singh alias Ammy and Amrik Singh, two ‘wanted’ close associates of Canada-based ‘listed terrorist’ Arsh Dala, saying the application was “belated”.

The two are in judicial custody after their National Investogation Agency (NIA) custody ended in connection with a Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case.

The accused were to be produced before a Punjab court on Monday on a production warrant it had issued earlier in a case of extortion registered at Jagraon Sadar police station at Ludhiana.

Punjab Police had registered a case against the accused persons under Sections concerning extortion, Arms Act and the UAPA in January this year.

Duty Metropolitan Magistrate Isha Singh said the application was filed today (Monday) at 11.55 a.m. and, even if she allows the application, it would be impossible to produce them in the court before 5 p.m.

“If the accused had to be produced before the court concerned in Jagraon, Punjab, the investigating officer should have filed the application in time. This application is belated.”

On June 6, Special Judge Shailendra Malik of Patiala House Court had sent the accused persons to judicial custody till July 4.

The NIA had arrested the two on May 19 when they arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) from Manila where they had been hiding.

The agency had questioned them related to their alleged involvement in hiring youth for Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) and also in the smuggling and procurement of arms and ammunition and raising funds for the organisation.

Both Amritpal Singh and Amrik Singh hail from Punjab.

The NIA had said that their investigations have revealed that the accused had entered into a criminal conspiracy to raise funds for the banned terrorist organisation KTF, and also smuggle arms, ammunition and explosives for it from across the border.

