A courthere on Friday reserved its order on bail plea filed by former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s bail matter in connection with the now-scrapped excise policy case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

CBI Judge M.K. Nagpal of the Rouse Avenue Court has scheduled the date for pronouncement of order for March 31.

The court had, on Monday, sent the AAP leader to judicial custody till April 3.

On March 21, Judge Nagpal had asked the probe agency to file written submissions and relevant judgments.

During the hearing, one of Sisodia’s counsel had said that nothing exceptional was stated by the CBI which would warrant continued custody.

“Nothing on record to show that Sisodia will be threatening the witnesses,” the counsel said, arguing that Sisodia has cooperated with the CBI investigation and none of the searches have revealed any incriminating material against him.

“It goes without doubt that Manish Sisodia has deep roots in society. He has appeared every time he was called before the CBI. I am a public servant. There have been two public servants in this case, allegations far graver than mine. But they are sent without arrest.

“There is no real substantial evidence of tampering with witness or threatening witnesses, etc. I request you to kindly grant me bail,” the counsel added.

Appearing for the CBI, Special Public Prosecutor D.P. Singh had said: “It’s not only the mobile phones, files were also destroyed. I am very serious that destruction of evidence was a constant practice.”

The CBI had opposed Sisodia’s bail plea, saying that this will compromise and scuttle their investigation.

Sisodia on Tuesday also moved a bail plea in a court in the same case being being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The court had issued notice to the central agency.

After the CBI arrested the AAP leader on February 26, the ED also arrested him in the same case on March 9.

During the last hearing in the ED case, the court was apprised by the ED that important details have come up during Sisodia’s custody and he had to confront with other accused persons.

The probe agency had informed the court that voluminous data from the former Deputy Chief Minister’s email and mobile is also being forensically analysed.

