Delhi court has sought a response from the Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT) regarding an application filed by Sushil Ansal, the real estate tycoon and convict in the 1997 Uphaar cinema fire case.

Ansal’s application seeks the de-sealing of the cinema premises.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Sanjay Garg has instructed AVUT President Neelam Krishnamoorthy to submit a response by July 25, on which date the court will further consider the matter.

During a hearing conducted on July 7, the court took note of the submission made by the CBI counsel, who expressed no objection to returning the theater to the applicant.

Ansal’s application requests necessary instructions for the de-sealing of the Uphaar cinema premises situated in Green Park Extension, New Delhi.

Earlier on April 27, the Supreme Court had allowed Ansal Theatres and Clubotels Private Ltd to approach the trial court for de-sealing of Uphaar cinema hall where 59 cinema-goers were lost in a fire tragedy in 1997. The firm’s former directors were real estate barons Sushil Ansal and Gopal Ansal.

A bench headed by justice K M Joseph had recorded CBI and the Delhi police submissions that they do not have any claim over the property.

The bench, also comprising justices BV Nagarathna and Ahsanuddin Amanullah, had said if the firm moves the trial court within 10 weeks then the court could decide its plea in accordance with law.

Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj, representing the investigative agency, had said the trial court is the appropriate forum, which can be approached to de-seal the property.

Neelam Krishnamoorthy, appearing in person, had contended that the top court had asked the Ansal brothers to deposit Rs 60 crore for construction of a trauma centre in Delhi.

