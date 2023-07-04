INDIA

Delhi court seeks minor’s response on cancellation report of POCSO case against WFI chief

NewsWire
0
0

A Delhi court on Tuesday sought the minor wrestler complainant’s response on police’s cancellation report filed in the alleged sexual harassment case against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Additional Sessions Judge Chhavi Kapoor issued notice to the complainant during in-chamber proceedings and directed for a response to the police report to be filed by August 1, also the next date of hearing.

The Delhi Police had, on June 15, sought cancellation of the FIR in the minor wrestler’s complaint case alleging sexual harassment by Singh.

The 550-page report filed by police before the Patiala House Court had said that no corroborative evidence was found in allegations by the minor.

“In the POCSO matter, after completion of investigation, we have submitted a police report under section 173 Cr PC requesting for a cancellation of the case based upon statements of the complainant, i.e., the father of the victim and the victim herself,” Delhi Police had said.

The FIR on the accusations made by a minor was filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, along with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code concerning the act of outraging modesty.

However, the father of the minor wrestler involved in the case had stepped forward and claimed that he filed a “false” complaint of sexual harassment against the WFI chief. The father has alleged that his actions were driven by anger and frustration over the chief’s perceived biased treatment towards his daughter.

A second statement under section 164 of CrPC of the minor was recorded in the court on June 5 and in the statement, she had not alleged sexual harassment, as per sources.

2023070433838

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kirti Kulhari’s ‘Rest Of The Night’ is story of a woman...

    Hyderabad preferred destination for US aerospace, defence firms: KTR

    Two sharpshooters of Kala Jhatedi-Naresh Sethi gang arrested from Delhi

    Nitin Gupta appointed as CBDT chairman