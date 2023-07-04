A Delhi court on Tuesday sought the minor wrestler complainant’s response on police’s cancellation report filed in the alleged sexual harassment case against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Additional Sessions Judge Chhavi Kapoor issued notice to the complainant during in-chamber proceedings and directed for a response to the police report to be filed by August 1, also the next date of hearing.

The Delhi Police had, on June 15, sought cancellation of the FIR in the minor wrestler’s complaint case alleging sexual harassment by Singh.

The 550-page report filed by police before the Patiala House Court had said that no corroborative evidence was found in allegations by the minor.

“In the POCSO matter, after completion of investigation, we have submitted a police report under section 173 Cr PC requesting for a cancellation of the case based upon statements of the complainant, i.e., the father of the victim and the victim herself,” Delhi Police had said.

The FIR on the accusations made by a minor was filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, along with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code concerning the act of outraging modesty.

However, the father of the minor wrestler involved in the case had stepped forward and claimed that he filed a “false” complaint of sexual harassment against the WFI chief. The father has alleged that his actions were driven by anger and frustration over the chief’s perceived biased treatment towards his daughter.

A second statement under section 164 of CrPC of the minor was recorded in the court on June 5 and in the statement, she had not alleged sexual harassment, as per sources.

