A Delhi court on Tuesday sent Amritpal Singh alias Ammy and Amrik Singh, two ‘wanted’ close associates of Canada-based ‘listed terrorist’ Arsh Dhalla, to judicial custody after their NIA custody ended in connection with a UAPA case.

Special Judge Shailendra Malik of Patiala House Court sent the accused persons to judicial custody till July 4.

The investigation agency had moved an application seeking their judicial custody.

The NIA had arrested the two on May 19 when they arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) from Manila where they had been hiding.

On May 27, the judge had granted more time to NIA to quiz them related to their alleged involvement in hiring youth for Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) and also in the smuggling and procurement of arms and ammunition and raising funds for the organisation.

Both Amritpal Singh and Amrik Singh hail from Punjab.

Recently, non-bailable warrants were issued against them by an NIA court in connection with a case related to the unlawful and violent activities of banned organisations in India.

“They are also wanted in several criminal cases that took place in Punjab. The NIA had registered a suo motu case on August 20 last year under various sections of IPC and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, against them,” an official had said.

The NIA said that their investigations have revealed that the accused had entered into a criminal conspiracy to raise funds for the banned terrorist organisation KTF, and also smuggle arms, ammunition and explosives for it from across the border.

“The accused had been working for individual designated terrorist Arshdeep Singh Dhalla to promote violent criminal activities of the KTF in India. In association with another notorious wanted accused Manpreet Singh alias Peeta, they had been involved in smuggling weapons from Pakistan and recruitment of youth to carry out acts of violence and terror in the country at the behest of the KTF.”

“They were also part of an extortion racket for raising funds for the banned outfit. The accused used to identify extortion targets, including businessmen, and then threaten them into parting with huge amounts. In case the identified targets refused, their homes and other premises would be fired at by the accused’s India-based associates,” the official had said.

