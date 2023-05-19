A Delhi court on Friday sent Amritpal Singh alias Ammy and Amrik Singh, two “wanted” close associates of Canada-based “listed terrorist” Arsh Dhalla, to National Investigation Agency custody till May 27, in connection with a UAPA case.

The NIA had arrested the two when they arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) from Manila where they had been hiding, an official said on Friday.

With the probe agency seeking their 12-day custody, special judge Shailendra Malik of Patiala House Courts granted the NIA time to quiz them related to their alleged involvement in hiring youth for Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) and also in the smuggling and procurement of arms and ammunition and raising funds for the organisation.

Both Amritpal Singh and Amrik Singh hail from Punjab.

Recently, non-bailable warrants were issued against them by a Delhi NIA court in connection with a case related to the unlawful and violent activities of banned organisations in India.

“They are also wanted in several criminal cases that took place in Punjab. The NIA had registered a suo motu case on August 20 last year under various sections of IPC and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, against them,” the official said.

The NIA said that their investigations have revealed that the accused had entered into a criminal conspiracy to raise funds for the banned terrorist organisation KTF, and also smuggle arms, ammunition and explosives for it from across the border.

“The accused had been working for individual designated terrorist Arshdeep Singh Dhalla to promote violent criminal activities of the KTF in India. In association with another notorious wanted accused Manpreet Singh alias Peeta, they had been involved in smuggling weapons from Pakistan and recruitment of youth to carry out acts of violence and terror in the country at the behest of the KTF.

“They were also part of an extortion racket for raising funds for the banned outfit. The accused used to identify extortion targets, including businessmen, and then threaten them into parting with huge amounts. In case the identified targets refused, their homes and other premises would be fired upon at by the accused’s India-based associates,” the official said.

