A Delhi court on Monday sent Arvind Kumar Singh of Noida-based news channel India Ahead to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody till May 18, in connection with the excise policy case.

Special CBI Judge M. K. Nagpal of Rouse Avenue Court sent Singh to CBI custody following his arrest earlier in the day.

“This court is of the considered opinion that some further custodial interrogation from the accused is required and his confrontation with the other documentary as well as digital evidence, which has come on record during the investigation of the case, is also required. Therefore, he is being further remanded to the custody of CBI till May 18,” he said.

Singh had allegedly channelised Rs 17 crore to the ‘South Group’ through Hawala channels.

The CBI has filed a charge sheet and a supplementary charge sheet in the matter.

