Delhi court sends bizman Arun Pillai to ED custody till March 13

A Delhi court on Tuesday sent Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till March 13 in the excise policy case.

The ED had arrested Pillai late on Monday after questioning him for hours in the case.

His arrest makes up for the eleventh arrest made in the matter by the ED.

Pillai was representing the “South Group” which allegedly gave kickbacks of Rs 100 crore to Aam Aadmi Party leaders which were allegedly used in Goa elections.

The court on earlier in the day, also sent liquor businessman Amandeep Dhall to judicial custody.

Dhall, the director of Brindco Sales Pvt Ltd, was produced before the Rouse Avenue Court.

The ED arrested Dhall in the alleged liquor policy scam three days after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Delhi’s former deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on February 26.

Dhall was placed under arrest after being questioned at length in connection with the case.

He played a main role in drafting the excise policy brought in by the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi. He is also a named accused in the CBI’s FIR.

20230307-180603

