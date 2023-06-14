INDIA

Delhi court sends gangster Lawrence Bisjnoi to judicial custody

NewsWire
0
0

A Delhi court on Wednesday sent gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to judicial custody on expiry of his police remand in connection with an extortion case.

On June 11, Bishnoi was sent to three days of police custody by the Saket court.

On Delhi Police’s application, the Saket Duty Metropolitan Magistrate sent the accused to the judicial custody.

Earlier, while seeking his remand, Delhi Police’s Crime Branch had told the court that they have arrested an individual, who they need to interrogate face-to-face with other accused.A

“Lawrence also needs to be taken to Gandhinagar, Gujarat,” it had argued.

“It is submitted that accused Lawrence Bishnoi needs to be confronted with the accused Akshay to unearth the criminal nexus and to gather information regarding another accused, Kapil and how accused Lawrence Bishnoi was able to give directions to accused Akshay despite being in jail. The interrogation is required for a meaningful conclusion of the investigation,” the court had noted while allowing the move of the Crime Branch.

On June 9, Lawrence, through his counsel, had filed an application before a Special NIA court, requesting the court not to lodge him in Mandoli Jail. He had requested in his plea that he should be lodged in a jail in Bathinda instead of Mandoli.

“If Lawrence is lodged back in Mandoli Jail, there are possibilities of an attack on him as his rivals are also lodged in the same jail. There is a risk of a gang war and violence,” Lawrence had requested in his plea.

“After this, the court has ensured that after the completion of the Crime Branch’s three-day custody, Delhi Police will shift Lawrence back to Bathinda Jail under tight security,” said his counsel Vishal Chopra.

20230614-183402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Vande Mataram’, ‘Jai Hind’ chants fill air as bodies reach Sulur...

    India drops 7 spots in fixed broadband speeds in Aug globally

    Inflationary woes to maintain pressure on rupee (IANS Currency Forecast)

    Late Jayalalithaa made permanent general secretary of AIADMK’s OPS faction