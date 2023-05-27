A Delhi court on Saturday sent notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to four-day police custody in connection with the alleged supply of illegal arms and ammunition case.

Advocate Vishal Chopra had appeared for accused Bishnoi before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) of Patiala House Courts.

Delhi Police had sought four-day custody to question him in an Arms Act case related to the recovery of 24 pistols from an arms trafficker, Mukund Singh, who allegedly supplied arms and ammunition to Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Jathedi gang.

In the court, Delhi Police submitted: “The sustained interrogation of the accused is to be conducted to identify his gang members to whom the recovered arms and ammunition were to be supplied and to unearth the conspiracy being carried out by this gang to eliminate their rival gang members and other innocent persons.”

Delhi Police also said that Bishnoi is to be confronted with Mukund Singh who is already in PC remand in this case.

According to police, the special cell has arrested Singh on the basis of specific inputs received on May 24 near Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi while he was on his way to supply weapons the gang members of Bishnoi and Kala Jathedi.

Police had recovered 24 pistols from the possession of Singh which were kept in car.

On questioning, Mukund Singh had disclosed that he was indulged in supplying illegal weapons to the gang members of last six months on the direction of one Dilpreet Singh, who is based in the US, and is a member of Bishnoi-Jathedi gang.

“Mukund Singh told police that Dilpreet Singh was directed b Goldy Brar to supply huge quantity of illegal weapons along with ammunition to the gang members,” said the police.

“A total of 25 pistols along with 50 bullets were procured by the accused Singh from Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh which were to be supplied to Punjab and Delhi based gang members,” said the police.

