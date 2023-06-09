A Delhi court has sent a man arrested in connection with a money laundering investigation involving the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) to custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till June 18.

Sahul Hameed, who was apprehended on June 7 in Madurai and subsequently brought to Delhi, was deemed uncooperative during the probe.

The court granted the ED’s request for custodial interrogation, but reduced the initial request of 14 days to 10 days.

The judge’s decision was based on Hameed’s lack of cooperation thus far and the need for the ED to gather relevant evidence.

The ED, represented by Special Public Prosecutor N.K. Matta, told the court that Hameed was involved in collecting illegal funds for the PFI through various channels, both legitimate and illegitimate, from Singapore and other locations.

The agency stated that Hameed was deported to India and, upon interception, was unable to account for certain activities related to fund collection.

The ED also mentioned that Hameed was evasive in answering questions about crucial aspects discovered during the investigation, which led to his arrest.

The ED’s case is based on an FIR filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for alleged terrorism-related activities.

20230610-001007