A Delhi court on Tuesday took cognizance of a supplementary charge sheet filed against three Tihar Jail officials in connection with the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrshekha.

The accused persons — Sunder Bora, Mahender Prasad Sundriyal and Dharam Singh Meena — are in judicial custody after they were arrested in February.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed the supplementary charge sheet post conducting an investigation against them.

Additional Sessions Judge of the Patiala House Courts Shailendra Malik listed the matter for the next hearing on April 29.

The court was told by the ED that the accused persons have been supplied with a copy of the charge sheet and other documents.

On informing that the investigation is going on, the court asked the probe agency to brief it on the progress of it and when it was likely to be completed as it has been going on for the last four years.

The court said: “Accused are in jail and what is the status of the investigation regarding those accused? They are saying the trial is being delayed.”

The agency has alleged that the arrested officials are involved in money laundering.

Sukesh Chandrasekar is the main accused in this case while actresses Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi are also accused.

There are other accused persons in the case well.

Chandrashekhar had allegedly defrauded the spouses of former promoters of Ranbaxy, Shivinder Singh and Malvinder Singh of Rs 200 crore.

He had cheated their wives Aditi Singh and Japna Singh worth several crores by posing as an officer from the Union Law Ministry and ensuring he would secure bail for their husbands.

Both Chandrasekhar and his actor wife Leena Maria Paul were arrested by the Delhi Police in September last year for their alleged role in the case.

