A Delhi court will consider a charge sheet filed against two persons under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on May 16.

Additional sessions judge Sanjay Khanagwal of the Patiala House Courts put up for consideration the charge sheet, which was filed on Wednesday by the special cell of Delhi Police.

It is alleged that the accused persons were also involved in the murder of a person, who was beheaded in the Bhalaswa Dairy area.

The charge sheet has been filed against Naushad and Jagjit a.k.a Jassa a.k.a Kaptan, who were arrested on January 12 under the UAPA and the Explosives Act.

