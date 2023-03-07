INDIA

Delhi court to hear arguments on charges against Shraddha murder accused on Mar 20

A Delhi court on Tuesday heard arguments on charges levelled against Aaftab Amin Poonawala for allegedly strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar to death and then chopping her body into several pieces.

After hearing the arguments, additional sessions judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar said that a short synopsis has been filed by the prosecution.

Special public prosecutor Amit Prasad argued the charges against Poonawala.

Appearing for the accused, advocate Javed Hussain sought time to address the arguments.

The judge then listed the matter for hearing on March 20.

Earlier, principal district and sessions judge Narottam Kaushal had assigned the case to the court of Kakkar.

On February 21, for initiation of trial proceedings, the Saket court had sent the case to the sessions court.

Metropolitan magistrate Aviral Shukla had said: “Scrutiny of documents is complete… Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code is exclusively triable by the sessions court.”

The court had on February 7 taken cognisance of the charge-sheet filed by Delhi Police against Poonawala which runs over 6,000 pages.

Poonawala has been accused of killing Walkar and then chopping her body into several pieces and storing them in a refrigerator before disposing them of in the Chhatarpur forest area over a period of three months.

