A Delhi court on Saturday adjourned its decision on whether to take cognisance of the charge sheet filed against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the sexual harassment case.

The decision has been adjourned till July7.

It was submitted before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal that police probe is still on and a supplementary charge sheet is likely to be filed.

“However, since FSL report and report on Call Detail Record (CDR) is awaited it is likely to take time. Put up for consideration for July 7,” the judge said.

ACMM, who was scheduled to pass the order on Saturday, had on June 27 said: “Fresh charge sheet filed. Let it be checked. Since it’s a lengthy charge sheet, will keep it for consideration for a couple of days.”

The female wrestlers on June 26 moved the court seeking copy of the charge sheet filed by police against the WFI chief on June 15.

The Delhi Police charge sheet running over 1,000 pages was filed before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Mahima Rai of Rouse Avenue Courts for the offences under Sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (making sexually coloured remarks), 354D (stalking) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Former WFI Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar has been accused of offences under Sections 109 (abetting officer), 354, 354A, 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

Reportedly, the charge sheet contains statements of around 200 witnesses.

Last week, the CMM transferred the alleged sexual harassment case to the court of ACMM Jaspal, who deals with cases of MPs and MLAS, and was scheduled to take up the up the charge sheet for consideration on Tuesday.

Jaspal had directed complainants’ lawyer to apply for a certified copy at the court’s copying agency.

In the FIR registered at Connaught Place police station, it has been alleged by the six adult grapplers that Singh allegedly attempted to coerce one athlete into sexual acts by offering to provide her with “supplements”, invited another wrestler to his bed and hugging her, as well as assaulting and inappropriately touching other athletes.

