A Delhi court on Friday reserved its order on the cognisance of the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) supplementary charge sheet against former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and three others in connection with the excise policy case.

Arjun Pandey, Butchi Babu Gorantla and Amanadeep Dhal are the three others named in the charge sheet.

The court also reserved an order on the cognisance of Enforcement Directorate’s supplementary charge sheet against Sisodia in the same case.

Special judge M.K. Nagpal listed the pronouncement of order on CBI’s charge sheet on May 27, and ED’s on May 30.

The CBI in its supplementary charge sheet has alleged that Sisodia had got certain emails fabricated through Zakir Khan, Chairperson of Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC), to manipulate the process of seeking comments/suggestions in connection with the liquor policy.

The probe agency has claimed that Sisodia was not happy with the recommendations of the expert committee report submitted on October 13, 2020, by former Excise Commissioner Ravi Dhawan and directed Rahul Singh, the new Excise Commissioner, to put the report on Excise Department’s portal to get comments from the public and stakeholders.

The CBI has alleged that Sisodia “destroyed” a draft Cabinet note which was prepared by the Excise Department and put up before the Council of Ministers at the meeting held on January 28, 2021.

In the draft Cabinet note, the legal opinions of Ranjan Gogoi and K.G. Balakrishnan, both former Chief Justice of India (CJI), Mukul Rohtagi, senior advocate and former Attorney General of India, and others were obtained.

