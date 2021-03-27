The Police Commissioner of Delhi, S.N. Srivastava, on Saturday reviewed the law and order situation in the national capital ahead of the upcoming festivals of Shab-e-Barat on March 28, followed by Holi on March 29.

Srivastava has directed the officers to ensure that the Covid-19 guidelines issued by Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) are strictly followed in the national capital.

Srivastava also directed Delhi Police personnel to ensure optimal visibility during the upcoming festivals.

“The commissioner reviewed the actions taken with regard to the enforcement of the Covid guidelines issued by the DDMA and directed everyone to remain extra cautious to ensure that public celebrations, gatherings and congregations during the upcoming festivals of Holi and Shab-e-Barat are not allowed at public places, grounds, parks, markets and religious places,” Delhi Police said in a statement.

“At the meeting, crime against women, kidnapping and POCSO cases were closely monitored and the district heads were directed to expedite the final reports. The appraisal of listing of criminals and the strategy to keep vigil on them were discussed along with the action plan to keep a tab on jailed/released criminals and their activities. Emphasis was laid on taking legal remedies to speed up the investigation into the pending cases,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has also urged people to follow DDMA’s Covid guidelines while celebrating the festivals and has directed the district administration to take action against those found violating the norms.

The DDMA, which is chaired by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, had on March 22 directed the authorities, including Delhi Police and Delhi government, to be more cautious in view of the sharp increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the national capital.

The DDMA had advised the authorities to prohibit gatherings at public places, including gardens and parks.

–IANS

