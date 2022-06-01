A 22-year-old youth has been stabbed to death by three men after the former refused to give them beer, an official said on Wednesday.

Police have arrested the three accused — identified as Ankit Kumar a.k.a. Muhbada (21), Brijesh Mathur a.k.a. Sadhu (20) and Himanshu Kumar a.k.a. Katappa (20).

DCP (northwest) Usha Rangnani said a PCR call was received at Adarsh Nagar police station on May 29 around 11 p.m. regarding an injured person lying in a pool of blood near Vardhman Mall, GTK Road, Azadpur.

The police immediately reached at the spot and the injured, identified as Durgesh Shukla, was rushed to BJRM Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

On inspection of his injuries, the doctor said that he had a single stab injury on his left side of ribs which seemed to have punctured the heart.

Accordingly, a case under section 302 of the IPC was registered in Adarsh Nagar police station and investigation taken up.

During investigation, the police examined several CCTV footage in the vicinity of the crime spot and all the three accused were arrested from different locations of the city.

The three accused disclosed that on May 29, they came to Azadpur from Mukundpur at about 8 p.m.

They purchased 6 beer bottles from a wine shop at Adarsh Nagar and consumed it. Further, they went to Lal Bagh and again purchased 8 beer bottles and consumed the same there.

Later, they began roaming at the GT Road in an intoxicated state.

At around 10.45 p.m., when they were present at service road in front of Vardhman Mall, they saw Durgesh Shukla coming from the Mall side, carrying a plastic bag containing beer bottles.

They asked him to give them the beer bottles but he refused which led to a fight. Things soon escalated, and Brijesh and Himanshu caught him while Ankit stabbed him on his chest.

