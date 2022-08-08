The trailer of the second season of the International Emmy Awards winning crime-drama streaming series ‘Delhi Crime’ was unveiled on Monday. It marks the return of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi played by Shefali Shah, who is known as ‘Madam Sir’ within the show and her trusted team.

While the first season was based on the 2012 Delhi Gangrape Case, the second season will follow a series of ghastly murders in the capital city of India which will keep Vartika’s team on their toes.

With escalating public fear and the media demanding answers, she will be forced to make some tough choices.

Reprising her role as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, Shefali shared, “I love every character I’ve played but DCP Vartika Chaturvedi will always be super special. And I’m so proud of the role and ‘Delhi Crime’ as a show. It’s my favorite. And so is she. As an actor, it’s fulfilling to portray roles like these.”

Shedding light on what the second season has in store for the audience, the actress shared, “This season, the audience will see a human and vulnerable side of these seasoned police officers. I can proudly say this, Delhi Crime is a reflection of our passion for storytelling and the craft and we can’t wait for the audience to watch it!”

The show has been produced by SK Global Entertainment, Golden Karavan and Film Karavan.

‘Delhi Crime 2’, like its predecessor, is inspired by true events and is helmed by showrunner and director Tanuj Chopra.

Speaking about his vision for season 2, Tanuj Chopra mentioned, “Inspired by true events, this season investigates the moral code of the Delhi Police. DCP Vartika Chaturvedi and team have evolved from the previous season. We’ll see them weigh a lot of difficult choices be it procedural or emotional.”

The series also stars Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Adil Hussain, Anurag Arora, Yashaswini Dayama, Sidharth Bhardwaj, Gopal Dutt, Denzil Smith, Tillotama Shome, Jatin Goswami, Vyom Yadav and Ankit Sharma.

‘Delhi Crime 2’ is set to drop on streaming platform Netflix on August 26, 2022.

