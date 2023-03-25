The Police have arrested a 34-year-old cab driver for allegedly killing a woman whom he was forcing to marry in Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar area, an official said.

The accused has been identified as Shiv Shankar Mukhiya, a resident of Madhubani in Bihar.

Mukhiya is married with four children and presently lives in Chirag Delhi with his family. His wife works as a maid.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Amrutha Guguloth, said that on February 26, an information was received regarding a body found in the New Ashok Nagar area following which a police team was rushed to the spot.

“The body of the woman, identified as Sunita, was found on the floor of a room. The scene of crime was inspected and exhibits were collected. The body was shifted to the LBS Hospital where an autopsy of the deceased was conducted on February 28,” the DCP said.

As per the autopsy report, the victim had head injuries and some injuries in her inner mouth which suggested smothering.

During the course of investigation, it was learnt that a commercial taxi driver was forcing the victim to marry him.

“On analysing the CCTV footage, suspicious movement of a person, who was going inside the lane, was noticed on the day of incident. Thereafter, the neighbours of the deceased were also examined to fix the identity of the suspicious person,” said Guguloth.

“The husband of the victim, Akash, reported that he received a call few months back wherein the caller tried to threaten him to leave his wife. He informed that True Caller mentioned his ID as S.H.,” said the DCP.

After analysing the call details, the accused Mukhiya was apprehended.

On interrogation, Mukhiya confessed to the crime.

“He disclosed that he came in contact with the victim three years ago. He wanted to marry the victim and was trying to convince her for some time, but she was reluctant to marry him. So, in a fit of rage, he went to the house of the victim and started beating her. When she started shouting, he smothered her to death,” the DCP said.

20230325-235605